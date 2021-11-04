Watch Video: Yohani's viral song 'Manike Mage Hithe' gets a Tibetan twist

Sri Lankan singer Yohani's viral song 'Manike Mage Hithe' is making headlines, yet again!

This time, a Tibetan vhttps://www.instagram.com/p/CUYmo0SIBLU/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_linkhas piqued the interest of social media users for he has added his personal touch to the already popular number

The Tibetan remix version of Manike Mage Hithe was shared on YouTube earlier last month. Artists Tenzin Dekyong, Tenzin Paix, Ugen Norbu (Namgyal Nangmi), Tenzin Coolest gave a peppy twist to the viral song and after listening to it, you will find yourself tapping your foot to the rhythm. The video has over 33,000 views.



Manike Mage Hithe is a 2020 Sinhala song by Satheeshan Rathnayaka.

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 03:55 PM IST