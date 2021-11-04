e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

PM Narendra Modi addresses soldiers at Nowshera on DiwaliMVA Govt as of now has no proposal to reduce VAT on Petrol and Diesel especially after Centre cut Excise Duty. Single-day rise of 12,885 COVID-19 cases, 461 fatalities push India's infection tally to 3,43,21,025, death toll to 4,59,652Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes everyone a very Happy DiwaliWHO EUL approval opens up Covaxin for worldwide use: ICMR DG
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 03:56 PM IST

Watch Video: Yohani's viral song 'Manike Mage Hithe' gets a Tibetan twist

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Sri Lankan singer Yohani's viral song 'Manike Mage Hithe' is making headlines, yet again!

This time, a Tibetan vhttps://www.instagram.com/p/CUYmo0SIBLU/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_linkhas piqued the interest of social media users for he has added his personal touch to the already popular number

The Tibetan remix version of Manike Mage Hithe was shared on YouTube earlier last month. Artists Tenzin Dekyong, Tenzin Paix, Ugen Norbu (Namgyal Nangmi), Tenzin Coolest gave a peppy twist to the viral song and after listening to it, you will find yourself tapping your foot to the rhythm. The video has over 33,000 views.


Manike Mage Hithe is a 2020 Sinhala song by Satheeshan Rathnayaka.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

'Manike Mage Hithe' singer Yohani to make her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn's 'Thank God'

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 03:55 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal