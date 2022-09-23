Watch Video: Pitbull Dog bites cow in Kanpur, clings to cow's jaw

Pitbull could be seen in the video grabbing onto the cow's jaw. |

Every day, dog bite incidents are reported across the country. A recent video of a pitbull mauling a cow on social media has gone viral.

The frightening video is of Sarsaiah Ghat in Kanpur. The dangerous dog could be seen in the footage grabbing onto the cow's jaw. The dog stays clinging to the cow's jaw despite efforts by the locals to save the animal. Finally, after striking the dog with a stick, the cow's owner saved the cow.

Both locals and visitors are afraid to approach Ghat after the incident.

Watch the video:

कानपुर के सरसैया घाट पर ‘पिटबुल कुत्ते’ ने कर दिया गाय पर हमला।



- ग्रामीणों की काफी देर की मशक्कत के बाद गाय को पिटबुल की कैद से छुड़ाया जा सका।

- इस बीच पिटबुल डॉग ने गाय का जबड़ा चबा लिया।

- इस घटना के बाद घाट पर जाने से कतरा रहे हैं सैलानी।



pic.twitter.com/yvbBN5EgSS — Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) September 22, 2022

The video was uploaded on September 22 and has managed to gather over 77.7 K views.

A Twitter user wrote, "There are total 30 countries who have banned pitbull . Why can't India ban it? Every second day, there's news of a pitbull bite."

Another person wrote, "Plz dog owners should take responsibility of there pet dogs seriously; they are hurting kids even other animals too."

A user even shared a picture of a newspaper Deccan Herald that mentioned statistics over 1.5 lakh dog bites recorded in Karnataka this year.

Earlier, an incident of a stray dog attacking a class 7 student in Kerala Kozhikode was recorded and the video of the same went viral. Videos of incidences from Ghaziabad attacking a child and in Noida attacking a man in lift were reported too.

Check the reactions of the Twitter users:

