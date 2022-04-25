Watch Video: Man in Maharashtra's Beed ties Ola scooter to donkey and parades it around town, says 'beware of this fraudulent company'

Sachin Gitte, from Beed district of Maharashtra, tied a donkey to the two-wheeler and took it to the town with posters and banners protesting against the Ola company. In the video, Gitte claimed that he contacted Ola electric scooter company, after his scooter was shut down just within a few days he bought it.

After not receiving any constructive response from the company he decided to protest against the company in a unique way. Wherein he tied the Ola scooter to the donkey and paraded it around town and appealed to the people to be beware of this fraudulent company.

A video is shared on Instagram by a local news channel LetsUpp Marathi showing the donkey pulling the two-wheeler of Ola company which is not being held and taken forward by Mr.Gitte.

ABP Majha reported that the two-wheeler stopped working after six days since Mr Gitte bought it. An Ola mechanic checked his scooter but nobody fixed it, states the report. Mr Gitte also made many calls to customer service but did not get any constructive response from them.

He also had banners that stated, “Beware of this fraudulent company, Ola”, and “Do not buy two-wheelers of Ola Company”. The video of this unique way of protest has gone viral on the internet.

Mr Gitte also approached the Consumer Forum and complained that the bike has not been repaired or replaced. He appealed to the government to investigate Ola’s scooter and take appropriate action.

Mr Gitte had booked the scooter in September 2021, and it was delivered to him on March 24, 2022.

