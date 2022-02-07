Watch Video: Indo-French couple sing 'Ajib Dastan Hai Yeh' as tribute to Lata Mangeshkar; 'Absolutely beautiful' netizens react

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 after suffering from COVID-19 complications at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday, February 6.

Heart-warming tributes have been pouring in from all over the globe for the music legend. Indo-French couple Meghdut Roy Chowdhury and Pauline Laravoire also paid their tribute to Lata Mangeshkar by singing one of her most memorable songs Ajib Dastan Hai Yeh.

The adorable couple, who post a new singing video on Instagram every Sunday, paid their last respects to the departed soul in the most incredible way. They sang a duet in memory of Lata Mangeshkar. The video shared on Sunday has gained over 15,000 views.

Watch Video Here:

“There never was another voice like yours, and I doubt there ever will be @lata_mangeshkar ji. Would you believe that we had decided last night itself that for this week's #indofrenchsingingsundays session, we would sing #ajeebdastanhaiyeh and this morning we woke up to this heartbreaking news of your passing? Aap sach mein hi kisi aur ke noor ho gaye. The heavens will rejoice today with your homecoming. And we will celebrate your legacy today, tomorrow and every day of our lives with your music. Thank you for giving us so many #memories (sic),” the video caption reads.

Both Pauline and Meghdut can be seen singing the iconic song in the video. Meghdut is also seen playing ukulele. The video has gone extremely viral on social media.

This is how Instagram users reacted to the video:

