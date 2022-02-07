Watch Video: Artist carves a mini sculpture of Lata Mangeshkar on chalk; befitting tribute, react netizens

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 after suffering from COVID-19 complications at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday, February 6.

Heart-warming tributes have been pouring in from all over the globe for the music legend. Now, a video of an artist carving out a mini sculpture of Lata Mangeshkar on a piece of chalk has gone viral on social media. Twitter users simply loved the beautiful tribute to the singer and reacted with heart-warming messages.

The now-viral video was shared on Twitter by Sachin Sanghe who is a micro-sculpture artist and a software engineer. In the time-lapse video, he can be seen carving out Lata Mangeshkar’s face on a piece of chalk. He can be seen using a very sharp object to carve the mini sculpture and the excellent precision with which he did the job has left netizens mesmerized.

“Humble tributes to legendary #LataMangeshkar Ji. A quick miniature sculpture of #LataDidi,” Sachin captioned his post.

Watch Video Here:

After being posted on Twitter, the video garnered over 21.8k likes and scores of reactions. Twitterati were simply amazed by Sachin’s skills and expressed their reactions in the comments section.

Take a look:

Does he not deserve a Salute? Just Amazing. https://t.co/Bx0lqno4dw — जय हिंद,,🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 वंदे मातरम..🇮🇳🇮🇳.. (@sbbaxi) February 7, 2022

So beautiful and simply unbelievable, befitting tribute to one & only #LataMangeshkar ji https://t.co/AQfnaZLciR — Gaurav Chaudhary (@gkctweets) February 7, 2022

