Watch Video: Good Samaritans remove plastic from flower bouquets left in memory of Queen Elizabeth II in London

A volunteer removing plastic from a flower bouquet left for the late British Monarch Queen Elizabeth II |

In a video that has gone viral on social media, volunteers were seen removing plastic wrapping from hundreds and thousands of bouquets around Buckingham Palace that were left for the late British Monarch Queen Elizabeth II.

According to reports, the bouquets were kept as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II outside Buckingham Palace in London.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday, September 8 at the age of 96. Her funeral will be held on September 19 at Westminster Abbey.

Watch Video:

The video was posted by AFP News Agency on September, 13.

The video shows the good samaritans' removing plastic from real flowers bouquets because then, the flowers can go for composting easily.

(With inputs from AFP)