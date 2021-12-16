e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 06:36 PM IST

Watch video: Giant Panda attempts to escape from Beijing zoo

FPJ Web Desk
Something cute is surfacing on the internet, a giant panda tried climbing over the walls of his habitat to amaze tourists, who gathered around to capture the 'Kung fu' animal on their camera.

In a video shared on Twitter by Consul General of China in Belfast Zhang Meifang, we see a panda trying to pee-a-boo and no sooner jump from its enclosure. As per the caption of the posted video, the incident happens to be of Beijing Zoo. "Check this out: a lovely panda seems to have escaped from Beijing Zoo... Doing what he does best..." read the captioned video post.

The video is going viral, making day of viewers with the lovely animal trying to play around the wall and eventually landing outside its zone!

Are you one of those who's addressed as 'Panda', then check out this cute one's stunt that has left netizens in awe.

Watch video, right here:

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 06:36 PM IST
