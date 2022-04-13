Watch Video: Fans celebrate at theatres ahead of Vijay Thalapathy 's 'Beast' release

Finally, the day has arrived! Beast an action/dark comedy movie featuring Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde. Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film has released in theatres worldwide today.

Seems like Thalapathy Vijay fans are super excited, Several videos are being shared on social media in which fans are seen cheering, singing and dancing their hearts out, outside the theatres in India.

In one clip, fans are seen singing a song from the movie at night outside the Ram Cinema Tirunelveli as they were waiting for the movie to get released so they can watch the first show.

In another clip, women can be seen dancing outside the theatre after watching the movie, sounds of whistle blowing can be heard, while some netizens stand and record the video

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 01:03 PM IST