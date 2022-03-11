e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 06:43 PM IST

Watch video: Dad, dog snore in sync during sleep

FPJ Web Desk
Snoring is too common nowadays! It wouldn't be a surprise if one of your family member troubles of the loud noise at night.

In a video going viral, we can see that the wife has caught her man scoring aloud during sleep. The lady is on bed along their pet doggo, new born baby and ofcourse the one snoring! However, it isn't just the dad who is hitting with volume, synchronously the animal too follows.

“The new baby has clearly been tough on the whole family,”read the video caption. Since posted, the video has gained over 973 K views, 136 K likes and hundreds of comments.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 06:43 PM IST