WATCH: Utter lawlessness in UP's Ghaziabad as group of hooligans perform car stunts, halt traffic | Twitter video screengrab

Ghaziabad: In a viral video emerging allegedly from the roads of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, a group of people on several cars were seen recording videos in the middle of the road while performing stunt. Several men can be seen celebrating from their car sunroof's while few others were out from the windows of their moving cars. One of the cars has a BJP flag on it.

It is visible from their body language and style that these men are merely showing off their cars and apparent power with their huge group. They stop in the middle of the road at one point and celebrate as well. Several men from this group sit on their car roof while recording each other with absolutely no regard for law and order. At one point the tarffic come to a halt after all of these cars in the group stop. There's absolute chaos on the streets and they celebrate something.

The Delhi police took cognisance in the matter after a video of the incident went viral on social media on Wednesday. Some of these cars also had Delhi number plate. The Delhi police wrote, "Cognizance of the matter has been taken. We are inquiring into it to identify the offenders & to get the details of the time of incident. Appropriate legal action shall be taken against the offenders. DM us to identify the offenders. Your anonymity shall be maintained."

Watch video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In recent times, several vehicles performing stunt on the road of UP have gone viral on social media. Many of these violators have been punished with penalty too. Even after this, there seems to be no regard in the minds of these youngsters for the rule of law.

Celebration is good. But what is witnessed in this video is absolutely unacceptable conduct in public place that too in the middle of the busy roads.

Twitterati tries to help Delhi Police

Twitterati has even responded to Delhi Police's appeal and posted several screenshots from the video trying to help them out with car numberplate and other details.

Gautam Buddh Nagar car stunt

In a video shared on Twitter earlier this month, a man was seen involving himself in a road stunt in Gautam Buddh Nagar. It was a UP-registered car on which the man was flaunting his muscles and waving in the air. He was seated on the moving car's bonnet.

Taking cognisance of the video after it went viral, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police stated they have investigated the matter and taken action. A challan of 26,000 INR was levied on the miscreant along with the suspension of RC and driving license, the police team informed on Twitter. Officials had seized the vehicle and the man was produced in court abiding by section 151 of the CrPC.