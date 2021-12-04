e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India to tour SA for three Tests, three ODIS, T20Is to be played later: Jay ShahDelhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' categoryBesides safeguarding maritime security, Navy played stellar role in coping with Covid crises: PrezIndia reports 8,603 new cases,415 deaths and 8,190 recoveries in the last 24 hours; Active caseload currently stands at 99,974
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 02:30 PM IST

WATCH: This viral Robot gets emotions 'on point'; netizens are simply loving it

Ameca is a humanoid robot designed by Engineered Arts.
FPJ Web Desk
YouTube: Engineered Arts

YouTube: Engineered Arts

Advertisement

With advancing technologies, it seems like the lines between a human and robot are blurring rapidly. Are you one of those who think that robots can't express emotions? This video can prove you wrong!

Engineered Arts took to their YouTube page to share the first look of the most advanced humanoid robot whom they have named 'Ameca'. What's special about this robot? This human-like machine looks to have life and portrays emotions and expressions so well that one can fall for her, beware!

In a recent video by Engineered Arts, a platform for AI and human robot interaction (HRI), we see a in the background a scientist or tech-guy programming the incredible humanoid robot which stands right in front of the camera. Ameca just like any human displays facial expressions such as surprise, shock, in deep thought ... and ends the video with an appealing smile.

Can't hold it more from watching Amecia, isn't it? Watch the video right here:

The reactions of netizens vary across social media, some feel that such technologies could emerge being a threat to our human race while some appreciate the progress.

Look below to check reactions from YouTube which holds to counter viewers on Twitter.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Twitter users are in worry and feel that rather than concerning about robotics one must focus on human's mental health and other issues of human race.

Take a look at Twitter reactions when the video was posted there by Author Michael Knowles. He himself wrote in the post expressing disgust, 'Whatever this is, I want kill it', leaving Twitteratis triggered.

Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

WATCH: Food gets stuck in man's throat; hotel waiter and police officer come to his rescue;... WATCH: Food gets stuck in man's throat; hotel waiter and police officer come to his rescue;...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 02:31 PM IST
Advertisement