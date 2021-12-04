WATCH: Food gets stuck in man's throat; hotel waiter and police officer come to his rescue; Twitterati call them 'heroes'

Brazil based restaurant saw a man getting choked with food but soon was comforted by the waiter, officers and some other customers in the premises.

The video posted on Twitter capturing the incident has gone viral with around 132.9K views. “A waiter and a highway police officer saved the life of a 38-year old man who passed out after choking on his food at a restaurant in São Paulo, Brazil last Friday,” read the caption of the video post.

In the video now viral, we see a 38-year-old man passed out on the table after he choked on his food. The customers around also noticed it and tried to wake him up. They called the waiter for help and in no sooner he started performing the Heimlich manoeuvre to dislodge the food. The highway patrol officer arrived at the spot as well and performed the Heimlich manoeuvre once again.

According to India Today, 'He continued with that choke for a little while and, luckily, the man regained consciousness.'

Watch the viral video below:

“How awesome! These people are heroes,” a Twitter user wrote. while another user commented, “True heroes. Thank goodness they persisted in trying to help him when he did not appear to respond to their efforts immediately.”



True heroes respect and protect life. — 𝚌𝚑𝚛𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚘𝚙𝚑𝚎𝚛 𝚖𝚊𝚌𝚔𝚗𝚒𝚜 (@Switchazel79) December 2, 2021

True heroes. Thank goodness they persisted in trying to help him when he did not appear to respond to their efforts immediately.🙏💗 — Twinkletoes (@lak2011) December 3, 2021

I was close to crying. Very heroic — Embarrassed Chicago Bears Fan (@coleyhiles1) December 2, 2021

I couldn’t even watch that but got the most of the situation and thank heavens for these people 👏 — Mummy Con (@WornOutMumster) December 3, 2021

How awesome! These people are heroes 🦸‍♂️🦸‍♂️❤️❤️🙌🏻🙌🏻 — Susan (@SusanTeresa1975) December 3, 2021

The waiter should be commended for his effort, but the patrol man saved his life for sure. — satire…or is it? (@yugtahtmai) December 2, 2021

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 01:49 PM IST