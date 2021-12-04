e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India to tour SA for three Tests, three ODIS, T20Is to be played later: Jay ShahDelhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' categoryBesides safeguarding maritime security, Navy played stellar role in coping with Covid crises: PrezIndia reports 8,603 new cases,415 deaths and 8,190 recoveries in the last 24 hours; Active caseload currently stands at 99,974
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 01:49 PM IST

WATCH: Food gets stuck in man's throat; hotel waiter and police officer come to his rescue; Twitterati call them 'heroes'

The video posted on Twitter capturing the incident has gone viral with around 132.9K views
FPJ Web Desk
Twitter@GoodNewsCorres1

Twitter@GoodNewsCorres1

Advertisement

Brazil based restaurant saw a man getting choked with food but soon was comforted by the waiter, officers and some other customers in the premises.

The video posted on Twitter capturing the incident has gone viral with around 132.9K views. “A waiter and a highway police officer saved the life of a 38-year old man who passed out after choking on his food at a restaurant in São Paulo, Brazil last Friday,” read the caption of the video post.

In the video now viral, we see a 38-year-old man passed out on the table after he choked on his food. The customers around also noticed it and tried to wake him up. They called the waiter for help and in no sooner he started performing the Heimlich manoeuvre to dislodge the food. The highway patrol officer arrived at the spot as well and performed the Heimlich manoeuvre once again.

According to India Today, 'He continued with that choke for a little while and, luckily, the man regained consciousness.'

Watch the viral video below:

“How awesome! These people are heroes,” a Twitter user wrote. while another user commented, “True heroes. Thank goodness they persisted in trying to help him when he did not appear to respond to their efforts immediately.”

Take a look at few reactions:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Kamal Haasan Health Update: Actor is back home, thanks everyone for recovery wishes Kamal Haasan Health Update: Actor is back home, thanks everyone for recovery wishes

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 01:49 PM IST
Advertisement