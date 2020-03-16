Watch: The disgusting coronavirus TikTok challenge will make you wonder why we aren't extinct

The novel coronavirus that has put the world on the verge of a lockdown, has also inspired jokes, memes and challenges to lighten things up. Just when we thought there couldn’t be anything more disgusting than drinking cow urine and bathing in its dung, a coronavirus challenge has surfaced online that will make you wonder why we aren't extinct.

A twitter account by the name of @CashNastyGaming shared a TikTok video by a user named @avalouiise, who can be seen licking the rim of her toilet seat and tagging it as the ‘Coronavirus Challenge’. The video has cringed several followers who have expressed their disgust in the comment section.