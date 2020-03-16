Watch: The disgusting coronavirus TikTok challenge will make you wonder why we aren't extinct

The novel coronavirus that has put the world on the verge of a lockdown, has also inspired jokes, memes and challenges to lighten things up. Just when we thought there couldn’t be anything more disgusting than drinking cow urine and bathing in its dung, a coronavirus challenge has surfaced online that will make you wonder why we aren't extinct.
A twitter account by the name of @CashNastyGaming shared a TikTok video by a user named @avalouiise, who can be seen licking the rim of her toilet seat and tagging it as the ‘Coronavirus Challenge’. The video has cringed several followers who have expressed their disgust in the comment section.
On Saturday, people in New Delhi, lined up for their share of cow urine being poured from kettles into 'kulhads', believing that it will protect them from coronavirus or cure them in case they have already been infected.
Swami Chakrapani, who claims to be president of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha that organised the event at its premises here, claimed that coronavirus is an "avatar" that has come to punish those who eat non-vegetarian food.
A total of 110 cases of coronavirus, including 17 foreign nationals have been confirmed across India, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.
The maximum positive cases have been reported from Maharashtra (32), followed by Kerala (22).
The total number of passengers screened at airports is 12,76,046, the ministry said.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared that Europe has become the new 'epicentre' of the coronavirus pandemic that has infected more than 15 lakh people with over 6,000 deaths globally.
The virus had first emerged in China's Wuhan city in December last year.
