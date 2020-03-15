Meme-lord Ramdas Athawale's 'Go corona, corona go' chant gets a foot-tapping trance remix

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic that has rocked the world, meme-lord and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale's iconic 'Go corona, corona go' chant, has now got its foot-tapping trance remix.
According to Scroll, the track has been mixed by Vaibhav Londhe. The video has been uploaded by a YouTube channel named "ugaach videos". According to the channel's description, they have a "collection of videos which has a mix of everything that is of interest everybody and nobody."
Watch Video:
Earlier, the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment in the Narendra Modi government, Ramdas Athawale, was seen chanting "Go corona, corona go" at a prayer meet at Mumbai's Gateway of India on February 20. Chinese Consul General in Mumbai Tang Guocai and some Buddhist monks were also present for the meet which was to stop the spread of the coronavirus in China.
Watch Video:
Speaking to a reporter recently, Athawale said that the slogan has multifarious meanings. He said that the slogan shows concern, appeal and suggestion all at once. He further added that the 'Go corona, corona go' chant urged the people to take precautions and at the same time asked the government and the hospitals to do their best so that the deadly virus doesn't spread.
On Sunday, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also shared a video of an Iranian artist. Tharoor wrote, "Iranian artist Danial Kheirkhah uses a creative way to instruct people how to wash their hands amid Coronavirus #COVID19 outbreak. #Corona के पीछे हाथ धो कर पड़ जाइए, और हाँ हाथ ऐसे धोने हैं."
In India, 107 patients have been tested positive for coronavirus so far.
