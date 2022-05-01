Watch: Stepfather cries after receiving a thank you note from daughter, video goes viral

A daughter is a dad’s princess and the bond between daughter and father is something that no amount of words will be enough to describe properly. It is filled with so much love and care for each other.

Recently, a video went viral on the internet in which a little girl goes up to her stepfather and hands him a gift, her father's reaction after looking at the note was priceless.

In the video, the adorable little girl goes up to her father and hands him a gift, and patiently waits for him to react. The father looks at the gift and reads what was written on that. He gets emotional holding back his tears. He turns around a bit and starts crying that's when the daughter follows him and he hugs her. The message was written on the gift that had left netizens in "awe".

The video was shared by goodnews_movement on Instagram with a caption that reads “Stepfather is overcome with emotion after his daughter gives him this sweet & unexpected gift” accompanied by crying emojis.

The video was uploaded a couple of hours back and since then it had been watched 1 Million times and had received 82k likes and multiple comments.

Have a look at the video:

