Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts on Virat's dance on her song 'Oo Antava'

Since the 'Oo Antava' from the movie Pushpa starring Allu Arjun alongside Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna has been released, everybody has fallen in love with the beats of the song and the energetic dance moves. Not only the lyrics but Samantha's and Allu Arjun's swag in that song have won people's hearts.

Recently, a video went viral of Virat Kohli dancing at Glenn Maxwell's reception party. Glenn Maxwell married his longtime girlfriend Vini Ramani just before the Indian Premier League (IPL)

In the video, Virat is seen dressed in a black kurta and matching the steps with others on the hit song 'Oo Antava' from the movie Pushpa. The video went viral in an instance as fans shared the video on every social media platform.

The official Twitter handle of Pushpa had also shared the video with the caption that reads "#Pushpa #OoAntavaOoOoAntava."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu expressed her happiness after watching the video by reacting on Social media. She shared the clip on her Instagram story option with a dancing sticker of Winnie the pooh! and tagged Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in it.

On the work front, Samantha will be next seen in Shaakuntalam, Yashoda and a movie with Vijay Deverakonda.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 07:02 PM IST