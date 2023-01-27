e-Paper Get App
WATCH: Renowned online tutor Khan sir accused of call for ethnic cleansing in Kashmir

The renowned online tutor, who recently appeared in The Kapil Sharma show, has 20 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 27, 2023, 09:48 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Renowned online tutor Khan sir accused of call for ethnic cleansing in Kashmir | Twitter video screengrab
Patna-based tutor and YouTuber, Khan Sir, of GS Research Centre has landed into a controversy after a video of him taking about ethnic cleansing went viral on social media. In the video Khan sir is seen teaching his students how China captured Tibet in 1959 and why the Tibetans couldn't protest or do anything against the Communist ruled nation. He goes on to tell his students that China separated the families in Tibet and sent them to different parts of the country resulting into people focussing on finding their family members rather than forming mutiny against their capture.

Khan sir goes on to compare this situation with Kashmir pointing out that the ruckus around stone pelting and other security incidents in the valley would get resolved if the government does the same to the Kashmiri's and sends them to various parts of India.

Watch the online class video here:

Khan sir real name

Some people claim on social media that his name was Amit Singh. However, some also claimed that his name is Faisal Khan and he was a resident of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

He has never revealed his real name and most people know him by just the short sobriquet - Khan Sir.

Whenever he was asked about his real name, the YouTuber said that the coaching institute he is associated with has refused to divulge any details about his real name or personal contact details.

article-image

