Watch: Plus-size model from Brazil claims she wasn't allowed too board Qatar Airways

Model Juliana Nehme shared an Instagram reel claiming she was stopped from taking a the airlines due to her "body size"

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 03:44 PM IST
article-image
Watch: Plus-size model from Brazil claims she wasn't allowed too board Qatar Airways | Instagram/Juliana Nehme
A plus-size model claimed she was denied boarding on a Qatar Airways aircraft because she was "too fat to fit" in an economy seat. However, the other side that comes from the airlines suggest that she was restricted from travelling for being rude with the staff at the check-in premises.

Juliana Nehme, a model and influencer, shared an Instagram reel claiming she was stopped from taking a the airlines due to her "body size." The video revealed that she was put back from taking a flight from Beirut to Doha following a family vacation in Lebanon.

Nehme also told her followers that she missed her connecting flight to São Paulo, while she claimed that the airlines refused paying her ticket money back and rather provided an option to pay extra to upgrade the seats to a first class. Reportedly, the Qatar Airways asked her to pay about $3,000 for the upgrade, noting that she had paid $947 on her economy flight.

Meanwhile, reports also quoted the airline while mentioning that the model's family members failed to produce the required Covid-19 PRC test documentation to board the flight.

