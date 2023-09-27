 Watch: ‘Monkey On Computer’ Meme Gets Real In West Bengal
Recently, the popular meme turned real as visuals from West Bengal filmed a monkey using a computer and the respective keyboard at a railway office. Take a look at the viral video below

You might have come across the hilarious monkey meme showing the animal working on a computer to resemble a busy office-goer. Recently, the popular meme turned real as visuals from West Bengal filmed a monkey using a computer and the respective keyboard at a railway office. WATCH VIDEO

All you need to know about viral video

The video reportedly surfaced from the Bolpur railway station enquiry office. It showed a monkey sitting on an official's chair and working on their computer. The footage which has now gone viral across social media platforms, initially shared on Facebook, recorded people laughing at the unusual sight.

Along with laughter, officials were also heard expressing concern over the incident. "How will I remove it? What if it slaps," one says in the viral video while witnessing the monkey (purportedly a langur) typing something on the computer while glancing at a document placed next to the device.

