 WATCH: Man's Morning Workout At Railway Station Platform Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWATCH: Man's Morning Workout At Railway Station Platform Goes Viral

WATCH: Man's Morning Workout At Railway Station Platform Goes Viral

The video from the fitness jugaad has caught the attention of netizens. "Uncle ne railway station ko apna workout room bana dala," the Instagrammer captioned the video while sharing it on her story.

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Saturday, October 07, 2023, 04:45 PM IST
article-image

Train travel during the morning can be a great experience due to lesser crowds and a pleasant climate. One is even lucky to get the window seat and travel as the trees and poles pass by. A train passenger decided to share what she saw on a railway station at 6 a.m. and it was a man calmly exercising at the end of a platform. The video from the fitness jugaad has caught the attention of netizens. "Uncle ne railway station ko apna workout room bana dala," the Instagrammer captioned the video while sharing it on her story. WATCH VIDEO

Read Also
Tum Tum reels take backseat as Mumbai cop dances to 'Dum Dum' from Ranveer Singh's Band Baaja...
article-image

More about the video

The video was posted by an Instagram user identified by their online name 'thecomicalchingu.' It opened with a view of a railway station platform and a halted train. Seconds later, the focus turned from the surroundings to a man standing next to a pole situated on the platform. What was he doing there all alone? The scenes from six in the morning showed the man performing his fitness routine at one of the ends of the platform. He was seen doing some leg workouts there.

Meanwhile, the exercise video purportedly comes from Mumbai. While many find it difficult to take time for their fitness goals from their busy schedule in a city like Mumbai, this man stole the spotlight and inspired Mumbaikars with his idea of doing quick exercises at the railway platform. It is unsure whether people waiting for trains would try out the idea of working out on the platform, but the man doing so has definitely gone viral for the act.

Read Also
WATCH: Uncle Dances To Popular Haryanvi Song 'Raat Mein Neend Na Aave' In Train; Video Goes Viral
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Man's Morning Workout At Railway Station Platform Goes Viral

WATCH: Man's Morning Workout At Railway Station Platform Goes Viral

WATCH: Uncle Dances To Popular Haryanvi Song 'Raat Mein Neend Na Aave' In Train; Video Goes Viral

WATCH: Uncle Dances To Popular Haryanvi Song 'Raat Mein Neend Na Aave' In Train; Video Goes Viral

WATCH: Video Uses Viral 'Rohee Dancing Meme' To Remember A Desi Childhood Memory

WATCH: Video Uses Viral 'Rohee Dancing Meme' To Remember A Desi Childhood Memory

WATCH: Model Walks Ramp In Chennai Wearing 'Live Fish' Costume; Video Goes Viral Days After Paris...

WATCH: Model Walks Ramp In Chennai Wearing 'Live Fish' Costume; Video Goes Viral Days After Paris...

Chicklet Climbs Stairs To Enjoy A Slide At Playground; Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

Chicklet Climbs Stairs To Enjoy A Slide At Playground; Video Goes Viral (WATCH)