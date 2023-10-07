WATCH: Man's Morning Workout At Railway Station Platform Goes Viral

Train travel during the morning can be a great experience due to lesser crowds and a pleasant climate. One is even lucky to get the window seat and travel as the trees and poles pass by. A train passenger decided to share what she saw on a railway station at 6 a.m. and it was a man calmly exercising at the end of a platform. The video from the fitness jugaad has caught the attention of netizens. "Uncle ne railway station ko apna workout room bana dala," the Instagrammer captioned the video while sharing it on her story. WATCH VIDEO

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

More about the video

The video was posted by an Instagram user identified by their online name 'thecomicalchingu.' It opened with a view of a railway station platform and a halted train. Seconds later, the focus turned from the surroundings to a man standing next to a pole situated on the platform. What was he doing there all alone? The scenes from six in the morning showed the man performing his fitness routine at one of the ends of the platform. He was seen doing some leg workouts there.

Meanwhile, the exercise video purportedly comes from Mumbai. While many find it difficult to take time for their fitness goals from their busy schedule in a city like Mumbai, this man stole the spotlight and inspired Mumbaikars with his idea of doing quick exercises at the railway platform. It is unsure whether people waiting for trains would try out the idea of working out on the platform, but the man doing so has definitely gone viral for the act.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)