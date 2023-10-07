WATCH: Uncle Dances To Popular Haryanvi Song 'Raat Mein Neend Na Aave' In Train; Video Goes Viral

It feels great when a much-planned travel actually manifests and goes well. Also, taking a train journey with your friends and dear ones is a fun-filled experience, don't you agree? Here's a video doing the rounds on the internet showing a group of people enjoying their train journey. They can be seen singing and dancing together to record memories there. Meanwhile, one of the members can be seen stealing the limelight as he wears sunglasses and grooves to a popular Haryanvi song. WATCH VIDEO

What's in the viral video?

The middle-aged man was seen vibing to the beat 'Raat Mein Neend Na Aave' in the train compartment. While other passengers were seated aside watching his performance, he nailed the hook steps in the reel. He turned the passage of the train coach into his dance floor. Being addressed as 'Uncle,' the man was seen trying his dancing skills to display a few sensual moves too.

Video crosses 50,000 views on Instagram

The dance video was originally posted on Instagram by a UP-based digital content creator named Sunil. No sooner, the video surfaced on other social media platforms too. On Instagram, the clip attracted more than 50K views in less than a week.

Northern Railways shares video on X

The Northern Railway took note of the trending reel and shared it on their official X handle. While they praised the lively vibe captured by the Indian Railways, they also threw light on what the other passengers were going through and asked reel creators to not ignore the comfort of co-travellers during such acts.

