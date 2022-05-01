Watch: Kids reacting to meeting nana after 2.5 years are winning hearts on the internet

Staying away from your loved ones is difficult.

It's not just the voice you miss or their smile or how they are gonna react to something that you'll do or say, it's also their presence.

With modern technologies, we can talk to them and see them whenever we would like to but sometimes its their presence that is what we miss the most.

Recently, a video went viral on the internet in which a nana meets her grandchildren after 2.5 years, kids reaction to seeing their grandma after a long time was priceless.

In the video, the kids are seen sitting on a couch and suddenly the grandma enters their room and they all instantly get up and hug her, the grandma then kissed all three of them on their foreheads. The eldest one was still in shock and cried while hugging her.

The video was shared by goodnewscorrespondent a few hours back on Instagram with the caption that reads "This morning we surprised our kids with a visit from their Nana. We live in Australia. All our family live in England. It's been 2.5 years of FaceTimes and messages. Hoping and wishing that one day the world would go back to normal and we could see each other again.Today was that day."

Have a look at the video:

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 07:15 PM IST