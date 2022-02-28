Watch: Internet sensation Satshya shares Mangalore beach cleaning video; here's what she found

Remembering the girl who is famous for her 'easy' videos over South Indian language hacks? Yes, the girl who has got her trendy hair color filteron Instagram, Satshya. In her recent video, she was spotted at a beach cleaning event in Mangalore.

In the video shared by the social media influencer, we can see what all thrash was found on the sandy coast along with volunteers' reaction to the items collected. As the video begins, we can see Satshya at the Panambur beach of Mangalore, holding a broken black chappal in one hand and some unidentified garbage in the other.

Later, the volunteers of the beach cleaning initiative found a lot of random things thrown and deposited underneath the sand. Some of the items collected, as seen in the video, were a lot of footwears, alcohol bottles and masks.

While the team was at social service, they enjoyed their work along a doggo friend who seemed to be a native of the beach. Huge bags of thrash was collected by the 'jolly crew'.

According to Satshya's video post caption, the beach cleaning initiative was a thoughtful move by photographer Sharan Shetty, Daniel Colaco along other teammates who were spotted along the influencer on the beach.

"...We met at Panambur beach around 6:30 am on a Saturday morning and started picking & segregating waste into rubber, glass & plastic. Found a lotttt of masks, alcohol bottles & strangely, a lot of chaddis as well," read Satshya's post caption. The text read further, suggesting that the experience was her 'happy moment' as she would catch up with old friends in a way to give back to the community.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 05:56 PM IST