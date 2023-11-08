 WATCH: Sporting Gamcha & Mask, Haryana CM ML Khattar Attends Local Fair In Disguise; Video Goes Viral
In a video surfaced from the event, the chief minister appeared in disguise taking a stroll at the celebration ground. He was seen concealing his identity by covering his face with a scarf and a mask.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 08, 2023, 03:38 PM IST
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar was spotted attending a local fair in the state. In a video surfaced from the event, the chief minister appeared in disguise taking a stroll at the celebration ground. He was seen concealing his identity by covering his face with a gamcha (scarf) and a mask. WATCH VIDEO:

In the video, Khattar was spotted in a local man’s attire amidst crowds. He walked through the event area in a khaki colour outfit and a saffron cap. According to reports, the visuals date back to Dussehra celebrations and Ravan Dahan held at the Shalimar Ground in Panchkula, Haryana.

Hot Balloon Project

Earlier this day, the CM inaugurated the hot balloon project in North Haryana. The service is aimed at boosting state tourism and attracting adventure lovers there. He took a ride in the hot air balloon and experienced the nature safari project during the launch.

Speaking to the media, he said: “We do travel by airplanes and helicopters but this is a unique experience. Much depends on the wind direction when the hot air balloon is airborne. Those navigating it have to look for a clear area while landing. During the ride, I also got to observe many wild animals. So, I can say this experience was remarkable". "Tourists are welcome in Haryana! We have done unprecedented work for the last nine years to put Haryana on the tourism map,” Khattar tweeted.

