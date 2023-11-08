WATCH: Sporting Gamcha & Mask, Haryana CM ML Khattar Attends Local Fair In Disguise; Video Goes Viral

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar was spotted attending a local fair in the state. In a video surfaced from the event, the chief minister appeared in disguise taking a stroll at the celebration ground. He was seen concealing his identity by covering his face with a gamcha (scarf) and a mask. WATCH VIDEO:

A video of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar surfaced on social media in which he is seen roaming in a fair while covering his face and not revealing his identity. #Haryana #CM pic.twitter.com/ri8UbCj3Iq — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) November 8, 2023

In the video, Khattar was spotted in a local man’s attire amidst crowds. He walked through the event area in a khaki colour outfit and a saffron cap. According to reports, the visuals date back to Dussehra celebrations and Ravan Dahan held at the Shalimar Ground in Panchkula, Haryana.

Earlier this day, the CM inaugurated the hot balloon project in North Haryana. The service is aimed at boosting state tourism and attracting adventure lovers there. He took a ride in the hot air balloon and experienced the nature safari project during the launch.

हरियाणा में पर्यटकों का स्वागत है!



पर्यटन के मानचित्र पर हरियाणा को उभारने के लिए हमने पिछले 9 वर्षों से अभूतपूर्व कार्य किए हैं।

आज एक और कदम आगे उठाते हुए पर्यटन की रोमांचक गतिविधियों को बढ़ावा देने हेतु पिंजौर में हॉट एयर बैलून सफारी का शुभारंभ कर इसका लुत्फ भी उठाया।… pic.twitter.com/mX7YCzIrJe — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) November 8, 2023

Speaking to the media, he said: “We do travel by airplanes and helicopters but this is a unique experience. Much depends on the wind direction when the hot air balloon is airborne. Those navigating it have to look for a clear area while landing. During the ride, I also got to observe many wild animals. So, I can say this experience was remarkable". "Tourists are welcome in Haryana! We have done unprecedented work for the last nine years to put Haryana on the tourism map,” Khattar tweeted.

