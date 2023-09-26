Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Rides Bike To Karnal Airport On 'Car-Free Day' (WATCH)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar riding a bike on his way to the airport | X/Manohar Lal Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday (September 26) was seen riding a bike to support the "car free day" initiative in the state. The Haryana CM reached Karnal Airport on his bike. "I also made a small effort to reduce car traffic today by traveling to Karnal Airport by bike," posted the Haryana CM on X (formerly Twitter). CM Khattar had earlier announced that every Tuesday in Karnal would be a 'car-free day' where all government officials would travel by bicycle only.

"I hope that the aware people of the state will take this message forward and inspire people to give up their cars 'just for one day'," Khattar posted on X.

CM Khattar flags off cyclothon for 'drug-free Haryana' campaign in Yamunanagar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday flagged off a cyclothon in Haryana's Yamunanagar to promote the initiative of 'drug-free Haryana'. The campaign titled Cyclothon for a Drug-Free Haryana witnessed the first cyclothon on September 1 and Monday, September 25 is the culmination of the anti-drug campaign, which Khattar also mentioned in his post on X.

Visuals from the Yamunanagar cyclothon showed a large number of cyclists taking part in the event as a measure to spread awareness about the menace of drug abuse.

The Haryana Chief Minister had said that his government is working for a drug-free society in the state in cooperation with NGOs and other organisations.

