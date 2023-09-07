'Next Time Will Send You With Chandrayaan-4 Spacecraft': Haryana CM Khattar's Arrogant Reply To Woman Seeking Job (WATCH)

Haryana CM Khattar's Arrogant Reply To Woman Seeking Job | Twitter

Mumbai: Haryana Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) leader Manohar Lal Khattar is facing the ire from opposition over his reply to a woman asking for job. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar's video replying to the woman has gone viral on social media. In the video, it can be seen that the woman is asking the CM to open factories in the village so that they can get employment. ML Khattar arrogantly replied to the woman and said that will send you to the moon in Chandrayaan-4.

Will send to the moon on Chandrayaan-4

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was addressing a public rally when a woman from the crowd urged the minister to setup a factory in the village so that everyone can get employment. To this the CM replied "Agli baar jo chaand pe rocket jayega Chandrayaan-4 usme tumko bhej denge, baoth jaao" (Next we will send you in the Chandrayaan-4 spacecraft to the moon, sit down).

AAP slammed Haryana CM

Aam aadmi Party (AAP) slammed Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar over his arrogant reply to the woman seeking employment for her and the villagers. AAP said that it is really a misfortune for the state that BJP is ruling in Haryana. Sharing the video on its official social media account, AAP said "Shame on such a Chief Minister. Those who were elected by the public to serve, today they are making fun of the public."

If the same demand was made by Modi ji's billionaire friends?

AAP further said "The woman's crime was so much that she sought employment in a factory. Had the same demand been made by Modi ji's billionaire friends for their personal gains, Khattar would have embraced them and put the whole government in their service." Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Dhan Raj Bansal also slammed BJP and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

It is really the misfortune of Haryana that BJP is ruling there

The AAP leader said "Women - Get the factory installed so that we can get employment. Chief Minister Khattar - "Next time Chandrayaan 4 will go, we will send you in it." The leader further said "It is really the misfortune of Haryana that BJP is ruling here. Khattar loses his mental balance as soon as it comes to the real issues of the public (inflation, unemployment, electricity, road, water)."

