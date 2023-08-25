SC Notice To Centre, State On Plea Seeking Reservation For Transgenders In Education And Employment

Supreme Court of India | File

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Centre and state governments on August 25, seeking response on a petition for reservation of transgenders in education and employment sector.

Subi K.C., a transgender person from Kerala, petitioned the Supreme Court, claiming that transgender people are entitled to reservation under Article 16 of the Indian Constitution, which deals with equality of opportunity in public service.

According to the petitioner, a report published by the National Aids Control Organization in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme stated that a lack of training and employment skill programmers for transgender individuals has resulted in a significant lack of employment opportunities for this marginalized group.

"Although the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act of 2019 provides several rights to transgender people, it does not provide reservations in education or employment," according to the petitioner.

"Multiple applications have been filed in various high courts to establish reservations in public employment, but no actual steps have been made so far," said the petitioner.

