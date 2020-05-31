Watch: Former NASA engineer builds the perfect squirrel proof bird feeder

As the world deals with boredom during the lockdown due to coronavirus, Mark Rober, a former NASA engineer decided to install a bird feeder in his backyard tp spend his time in lockdown.

But those bird feeders were not so 'squirrel proof' as they claimed to be when squirrels would steal seeds from the feeder everyday.

Although Rober tried to outsmart the squirrels but he failed as the squirrels would get to the seeds in every scenario.

This prompted Rober to build an obstacle course -- his own perfect squirrel proof bird feeder in his own backyard to stop those squirrels from the stealing the seeds.

Rober shared the video on YouTube in which he builds the obstacle course for the squirrel.

Watch the video below: