Watch: Former NASA engineer builds the perfect squirrel proof bird feeder

As the world deals with boredom during the lockdown due to coronavirus, Mark Rober, a former NASA engineer decided to install a bird feeder in his backyard tp spend his time in lockdown.
But those bird feeders were not so 'squirrel proof' as they claimed to be when squirrels would steal seeds from the feeder everyday.
Although Rober tried to outsmart the squirrels but he failed as the squirrels would get to the seeds in every scenario.
This prompted Rober to build an obstacle course -- his own perfect squirrel proof bird feeder in his own backyard to stop those squirrels from the stealing the seeds.
Rober shared the video on YouTube in which he builds the obstacle course for the squirrel.
Watch the video below:
Rober's video went viral on the internet and has been watched over 20 million times with 1.1 million likes on the video.
He impressed the viewers with his mechanical engineering techniques to build the ninja obstacle course for a squirrel and the comments section was filled with praises for the former NASA engineer.
Several of his videos have gone viral including a digital Halloween costume, and a trap for package thieves that releases a fountain of ultra-fine glitter.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)