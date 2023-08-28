WATCH: Delhi Man Sketches Things He Saw In An Entire Day; His Doodle Art Video Goes Viral | Instagram

Doodling is fun, isn't it? Whether you got artistic on the last bench or at the dateline of your notebook, sketching something when your heart asks will make you feel happy. While some might have inked paper with art during some part of the busy or boring day, a Delhi-based man drew things and people he came across in an entire day. So, he literally put on paper moments from the day that caught his attention and presented an art that would be no less than a written diary narrating events witnessed in a day.

A glimpse into his artwork that has gone viral

"Doodling my day"

From waking up with the clock at 7 and a sip of coffee-biscuit, going on a bike ride, spending time watching a recent release and eating some snacks, working out, and returning home in a car with an adorable idol placed in the front, every little thing he did throughout the day became part of his sketch.

He recorded them all and shared it on Instagram with the caption, "Doodling my day." Similar to the proverb that suggests "an apple a day keeps a doctor away," the artist identified as PS Rathour expressed that he believes in "Doodle a day keeps ARTBLOCK away." WATCH VIDEO

It was learned that the artist started drawing on a daily basis in 2017 and continued to do so till the present day. "PSR," as Rathour identifies himself online, enjoys more than 700K followers on the social media platform. He is seen engaging his fans and followers with his artwork reels that often attract thousands and millions of views and likes.

Completed doodle art from the day; check pic below

Netizens react

Taking about the above-discussed reel where the Delhi-based artist and Instagrammer was seen doodling episodes from his day to ink them on paper forever, the clip went viral and gathered more than 18 million views. The comments section was flooded with reactions praising him and extending salutes towards his work and talent. "Brooooooo killing it," replied a netizen, while another said, "This is incredibly genius." People echoed their voices calling it to be the "best thing seen on the internet today."

