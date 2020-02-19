Watch: Deepak Chaurasia’s outburst at JNU student which made Piers Morgan feel jealous

Deepak Chaurasia, the Indian journalist best known for his role-playing abilities and his ability to go where no journalist has gone before – whether it’s the moon or Shaheen Bagh – has become a global internet sensation.
Chaurasia, known for his dulcet tones, was seen shouting at a JNU student and calling them ‘traitors’. The short clip has gone viral both on UK and US Twitter and has been getting attention from journalists and media watchers across the globe.
In an angry outburst, he blamed students of the JNU for the 2019 attack on CRPF men in Pulwama.
Even Piers Morgan – the biggest showman masquerading as a journalist in the world right now – was amused and wrote: “I need to raise my argumentative game when I get back to Good Morning Britain - this guy makes me look like a shrinking violet.”
Chaurasia, for better or worse, has been part of several viral moments over the last few years. He was accused of giving ‘questions to PM Modi’ during an interview when he asked the PM the rather hard question: “Has the PM written anything in the last five years?”
It was the same interview which gave us the immortal cloudy comment, when PM Modi said: “Toh maine kaha itne cloud hai, baarish horahi hai.. toh ek benefit hai, ke hum radar se bach sakte hain... Then Ultimately maine kaha.. Theek hai.. cloud hai.. jaaiye... chalpade.”
While PM Modi's comments were panned and called ‘unscientific’, General Bipin Rawat and Air Marshal Nambiar had defended PM Modi's words.
Deepak Chaurasia was again in the news recently when he was not allowed to enter the Republic of Shaheen Bagh along with Sudhir Chaudhary.
Chaurasia’s piece de resistance however came in when he dressed up as an astronaut – with the production value of a Class VI skit – which left Twitterati in splits.
We are sorry Piersy there's no point feeling jealous because, Deepak Chaurasia really is what the oldies called Sui Generis - of his own kind! You're just not worthy.
