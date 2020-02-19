Watch: Deepak Chaurasia’s outburst at JNU student which made Piers Morgan feel jealous

Deepak Chaurasia, the Indian journalist best known for his role-playing abilities and his ability to go where no journalist has gone before – whether it’s the moon or Shaheen Bagh – has become a global internet sensation.

Chaurasia, known for his dulcet tones, was seen shouting at a JNU student and calling them ‘traitors’. The short clip has gone viral both on UK and US Twitter and has been getting attention from journalists and media watchers across the globe.

In an angry outburst, he blamed students of the JNU for the 2019 attack on CRPF men in Pulwama.

Even Piers Morgan – the biggest showman masquerading as a journalist in the world right now – was amused and wrote: “I need to raise my argumentative game when I get back to Good Morning Britain - this guy makes me look like a shrinking violet.”