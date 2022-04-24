Watch: Boys dance inside the theatre on 'Nacho Nacho' song, video goes viral

RRR, a fictional story inspired by Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, explores a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle that was released in the theatres on March 25.

Fans waited a lot for the film to get released and since the song "Nacho Nacho" was out it was trending instantly. Fans made thousands of videos on the Reels section on Instagram.

Recently, a video went viral on Instagram in which 2 boys were seen dancing inside the theatre on "Nacho Nacho" song during the screening of "RRR" film.

In the video, the boys are seen copying the steps of 'NTR' and 'Ram Charan Teja'. They were seen dancing right in front of the screen gathering everybody's attention. Some people were seen cheering for them by whistling while others were seen recording them.

"We went to watch RRR and did this in cinema" read the text on the video. The video was shared by Shailesh_atz and mihir_atz on their Instagram with the caption "The dance is gonna be so memorable for us because we were little nervous and scared to dance in front of the whole cinema ( it was almost houseful) but we did it, idk if we matched them or not but we had fun for sure".

The video was uploaded a few days back and since then it had been watched 4 Million times and had received 761K likes and multiple comments.

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 11:42 AM IST