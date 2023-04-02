 WATCH: Assam CM Himanta Sarma shows athletic skills in cricket match against Guwahati HC Judges
Chief Minister raced across the field and saved a certain boundary when he used his feet to deflect the incoming ball

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 02, 2023, 12:53 PM IST
Assam CM Himanta Sarma shows athletic skills in cricket match against Guwahati HC Judges | Twitter- Assam CM Himanta Sarma

Guwahati: Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, April 1, led his Chief Minister XI against Chief Justice XI in a T20 cricket match at Judges' Field in Guwahati. The match is part of Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Gauhati High Court.

Chief Justice Sandeep Mehta, Judges of the High Court, CM's cabinet colleagues and MLAs made up the two teams.

CM Himanta Sharma shared the post on his Twitter account on April 1 with a few pictures that showed the glimpses of the match. He captioned the post as," The Chief Justice XI vs CM XI cricket match as part of Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Gauhati High Court has just started at Judges' Field, Guwahati. Hon'ble Chief Justice Sandeep Mehta, Hon’ble Judges of the High Court, my Cabinet colleagues and MLAs are taking part."

The Chief Minister, sporting No 1 on his back, was seen making field changes, throwing down a ball and generally enjoying himself. The match was played under floodlights.

He displayed athletic ability as he raced across the field and saved a certain boundary when he used his feet to deflect the incoming ball.

Chief Justice XI, in yellow, were the first to bat. The match ended in a draw.

The CM's post received 42.6K views so far and Twitter users expressed their thoughts by dropping their comments on the post.

Read the reactions of the Twitter users to the post:

Earlier this year, Assam Chief Minister extended an invitation to Leonardo DiCaprio to visit Kaziranga National Park, famed for its one-horned rhinos, after the Hollywood actor lauded the state government for its efforts to stop poaching of the pachyderm.

