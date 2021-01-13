Virat Kohli or Imran Khan? Netizens vote for the best between these 'giants' in ICC poll

In a poll conducted on the International Cricket Council's (ICC) official Twitter handle, netizens were asked to rate the best among four 'giants' - Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Meg Lanning, and Imran Khan.

The handle shared averages of the four 'pacesetters' before and after they were appointed as captains of their respective national teams.

Kohli, the current Indian team skipper, had an ODI batting average of 51.29 before he was handed the reins of the national team. As captain, Kohli records a batting average of 73.88.

Mr. 360, the South African wonder, held an ODI batting average of 63.94 as captain, opposed to 43.97 before taking charge as the leader.