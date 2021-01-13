Virat Kohli or Imran Khan? Netizens vote for the best between these 'giants' in ICC poll

In a poll conducted on the International Cricket Council's (ICC) official Twitter handle, netizens were asked to rate the best among four 'giants' - Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Meg Lanning, and Imran Khan.
The handle shared averages of the four 'pacesetters' before and after they were appointed as captains of their respective national teams.
Kohli, the current Indian team skipper, had an ODI batting average of 51.29 before he was handed the reins of the national team. As captain, Kohli records a batting average of 73.88.
Mr. 360, the South African wonder, held an ODI batting average of 63.94 as captain, opposed to 43.97 before taking charge as the leader.
Lanning, the women's national team skipper who has led Australia to multiple World Cup titles, boasts a batting average of 60.93 as captain in ODIs. Before taking charge, her batting average looked like 43.87.
Last among the 'giants' is former Pakistan skipper Imran Khan, who has now advanced from leading the national team to leading the nation itself. However, in Tests, Khan averaged 52.34 with the bat, and 20.26 with the ball as captain. Before captaincy, his figures looked like 25.43 with the bat and 25.53 with the ball.
Next, netizens were asked to rate the best among these four. As the poll ended, the results appeared to be shocking as Khan was rated higher than Kohli by 1.1 per cent.
Check out the poll result below!
The poll received 5,36,346 votes in 24 hours. However, netizens expressed their opinions after the poll ended. Check out some reactions:
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)