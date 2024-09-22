 Viral Video Shows Zookeeper Jay Brewer, Daughter Fearlessly Holding 2 Long Pythons
The Reptile Zoo and its founder Jay Brewer, situated in California, posted the video online. It was captioned to read, "FAMILY IS EVERYTHING," suggesting Brewer's daughter to have made the post.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 04:15 PM IST
Jay Brewer & Daughter Fearlessly Hold 2 Pythons | Jay Brewer/Instagram

Jay Brewer, a popular wildlife enthusiast who is known for his love for reptiles, recently posted a video of him carrying a long python on his shoulder. He posed on camera holding a long black python swirled around his neck and walked through a section of a zoo. He was accompanied with another zookeeper, who was seen handling one more python, similar to how Brewer did. The footage captured them fearlessly holding and walking with two pythons, giving goosebumps to everyone who watched it online.

The video opened showing both zookeepers holding a python each. The snake wasn't easy to manage, and that was clearly indicated through the visuals, where the duo was seen slightly struggling to carry the heavy and long reptile on shoulder.

Video surfaces from California zoo

The Reptile Zoo and its founder Jay Brewer, situated in California, posted the video online. It was captioned to read, "FAMILY IS EVERYTHING," suggesting Brewer's daughter to have made the post. Also, you guessed it right if you said that the zookeeper next to Jay was none other than his daughter - Juliette. The post further stated the words of Juliette, "We may but heads a lot of the time but that doesn’t mean we care any less about each other😅 Thanks Dad for showing there are no such thing things as excuses 😁 I would not be who I am today without ya and I would NEVER change a thing (sic)!!"

The video was posted earlier this September on Instagram, and it has already hit one million views there. Netizens dropped the emojis used to express surprise or fear after seeing the father-daughter duo fearlessly carrying the snakes.

