Viral Video Shows Woman Ordering Food At Graveyard; Here’s What Happens Next

A video showing a food delivery agent refusing to deliver an order inside a graveyard has gone viral on social media. The incident reportedly occurred when a woman placed a food order and later asked the delivery agent to enter a Islamic graveyard to hand over the food.

Phone Conversation Captured on Video

In the clip, the delivery agent is heard calling the customer after reaching the location and saying he has arrived with the biryani but cannot see anyone. The woman calmly instructs him to enter through the gate. However, the agent immediately panics upon realising the location is a graveyard.

‘It’s Dark, I Won’t Go Inside,’ Says Agent

Visibly frightened, the delivery agent refuses to step inside, citing darkness and fear of ghosts. He repeatedly asks the customer to come outside instead, while standing frozen near the entrance.

The video has sparked mixed reactions online. While many users found the exchange amusing, others questioned its authenticity, calling it scripted or staged. Some netizens also criticised the clip for being overhyped.