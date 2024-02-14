Viral VIDEO: Fierce Fight Erupts Between 2 Commuters Inside Delhi Metro Train; Sparks Laughter Among Onlookers

VIDEO: Fierce Fight Erupts Between 2 Commuters Inside Delhi Metro Train; Sparks Laughter Among Onlookers | Twitter

Delhi: The Delhi Metro is infamous for fights and couples being engaged in vulgar acts on station and inside trains. The videos of such incidents from the Delhi Metro hit the headlines on a regular basis. Another such video has hit the internet in which two passengers of the Delhi Metro are fighting with each other in the moving train. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

It can be seen in the video that a fight has erupted between a youth and a man who was accompanied by a woman in the train. They are seen in the video hitting each other with punches and kicks inside the packed train. The other passengers in the train intervene and stop the fight before it could take an ugly turn and the two people injure each other badly.

The people are seen separating them from each other

The man is seen in the video kicking and punching the youth onboard the train. The people are seen separating them from each other and the other passengers are seen laughing at the commuters who were fighting with each other. The other passengers intervened and separated them from each other.

The woman accompanying the man is also seen laughing

The woman accompanying the man is also seen in the video laughing while separating the man from the other youth. Other passengers are also seen smiling while intervening in the fight and separating them. The exact location and the reason behind the fight is not ascertained yet. The passenger who is recording the video is also showing himself in the video.

The man recording the video is also seen laughing

He can be seen in the video laughing and reacting in a funny manner to the fight that erupted in the Metro Train. Such incidents come to light from the Delhi Metro on a regular basis. A commuters watch also breaks and falls to the ground while trying to stop the fight. He can be seen in the video picking up the watch amid the chaos inside the train.

Many videos have come to light

Commuters are seen fighting with each other and also the Delhi Metro is infamous for couples making out inside the crowded trains. Many videos have come to light in which couples are caught on camera indulged in obscene acts on the stations and inside the train.