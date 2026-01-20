'Murakh Ko Dekh Ke Paseene Chhut Gaye': Man Performs Dangerous Stunts At 282-Foot-High Jindal Tower Without Safety Gears; Detained

A shocking video circulating on social media has drawn widespread attention after a young man was seen performing life-threatening stunts atop the iconic OP Jindal Tower in Hisar, Haryana. The youth, identified as Monu and reportedly from Rajasthan, climbed the 282-foot-high structure and carried out dangerous acrobatics without any safety equipment, raising serious concerns about security and public safety.

Dangerous acts at 282 feet above ground

According to officials, the incident took place on Sunday, January 18, when Monu allegedly breached security restrictions to access the summit of the telecommunications tower. Visuals from the viral clip show him balancing precariously on glass bottles placed on the ledge, hanging from the structure using only his hands, and even suspending himself upside down by hooking his legs onto the tower’s outer framework.

Witnesses said he was carrying a bag that contained beer bottles and a can, which he used during the stunt. The risky performance, carried out hundreds of feet above ground, could have resulted in a fatal accident.

Swift action by tower staff and police

Jindal Tower security personnel noticed the activity as Monu began climbing down and immediately intervened. He was detained and later handed over to the Dial-112 police response team. Tower operator Kuldeep Singh stated that the youth admitted his mistake during questioning and submitted a written apology, assuring authorities that he would not repeat such an act.

After counseling and reviewing the circumstances, police decided to release him without registering a formal case, citing his cooperation and the absence of any prior offenses.

Authorities review security measures

In the aftermath of the incident, local authorities have initiated a review of security arrangements at the OP Jindal Tower to prevent similar breaches in the future. Officials emphasised that unauthorised access to high-rise structures not only endangers the individual involved but also sets a dangerous precedent for thrill-seekers influenced by social media fame.