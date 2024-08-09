Viral Video: 2 Kids Dance & Wave Hands At Vehicles Passing By Their Side In Indonesia

Life is all about enjoying every little thing that life offers and two kids in Indonesia were just spotted doing that. When they came across a truck with a funky horn passing by, they started dancing with joy. The duo was seen happily vibing to the song-like horn as they stood on the roadside. The video of their impromptu dance is now going viral on the internet.

The video opened by showing two kids standing next to a bike parked on a roadside. A truck was entering the road and passing by their side. The vehicle went honking as it saw these kids on the route, however, finding themselves safe they started tuning into the sound. They found the horn to be no less than an entertaining song and started grooving to it.

The two kids adorably enjoyed the horn as the truck with the label "The wonder woman." Even after the truck crossed their way, they didn't immediately stop grooving. They waved their hands to the truck driver too. Soon, as other vehicles followed the truck, the kids continued their dance moves before they settled.

Video hits 1.8 million views

The video was uploaded on Instagram recently and it caught the attention of people after a page named The Happy News shared it. In her post caption, the news page wrote, "Something to make you smile Two children dance to the sound of a horn made by a passing bus in Indonesia. Their vibe is just infectious!" This reel is now going viral on the platform and has already attracted 1.8 million views there.