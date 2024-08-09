 Viral Video: 2 Kids Dance & Wave Hands At Vehicles Passing By Their Side In Indonesia
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralViral Video: 2 Kids Dance & Wave Hands At Vehicles Passing By Their Side In Indonesia

Viral Video: 2 Kids Dance & Wave Hands At Vehicles Passing By Their Side In Indonesia

When two kids came across a truck with a funky horn passing by, they started dancing with joy. The duo was seen happily vibing to the song-like horn as they stood on the roadside.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 12:23 PM IST
article-image

Life is all about enjoying every little thing that life offers and two kids in Indonesia were just spotted doing that. When they came across a truck with a funky horn passing by, they started dancing with joy. The duo was seen happily vibing to the song-like horn as they stood on the roadside. The video of their impromptu dance is now going viral on the internet.

Watch video

FPJ Shorts
Viral Video: 2 Kids Dance & Wave Hands At Vehicles Passing By Their Side In Indonesia
Viral Video: 2 Kids Dance & Wave Hands At Vehicles Passing By Their Side In Indonesia
BJP's Shazia Ilmi files Defamation Suit Against Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai
BJP's Shazia Ilmi files Defamation Suit Against Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai
'Was Offered ₹17,000 To Write Nice Things About OLA IPO': Brand Influencer Makes Scandalising Claim
'Was Offered ₹17,000 To Write Nice Things About OLA IPO': Brand Influencer Makes Scandalising Claim
Mumbai Metro 3 Progress Update: 97% Work Of Phase 1 Connecting Seepz To BKC Completed; Operations To Begin Soon
Mumbai Metro 3 Progress Update: 97% Work Of Phase 1 Connecting Seepz To BKC Completed; Operations To Begin Soon

The video opened by showing two kids standing next to a bike parked on a roadside. A truck was entering the road and passing by their side. The vehicle went honking as it saw these kids on the route, however, finding themselves safe they started tuning into the sound. They found the horn to be no less than an entertaining song and started grooving to it.

The two kids adorably enjoyed the horn as the truck with the label "The wonder woman." Even after the truck crossed their way, they didn't immediately stop grooving. They waved their hands to the truck driver too. Soon, as other vehicles followed the truck, the kids continued their dance moves before they settled.

Video hits 1.8 million views

The video was uploaded on Instagram recently and it caught the attention of people after a page named The Happy News shared it. In her post caption, the news page wrote, "Something to make you smile Two children dance to the sound of a horn made by a passing bus in Indonesia. Their vibe is just infectious!" This reel is now going viral on the platform and has already attracted 1.8 million views there.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral Video: 2 Kids Dance & Wave Hands At Vehicles Passing By Their Side In Indonesia

Viral Video: 2 Kids Dance & Wave Hands At Vehicles Passing By Their Side In Indonesia

Tamil Nadu: Ex Porn Star Mia Khalifa's Pic On Kanchipuram Temple's Aadi Celebration Hoarding Goes...

Tamil Nadu: Ex Porn Star Mia Khalifa's Pic On Kanchipuram Temple's Aadi Celebration Hoarding Goes...

Viral Video: 'Pure Bharat Ko WAQF Property Bana Do'....Madhya Pradesh High Court Justice Lashes Out...

Viral Video: 'Pure Bharat Ko WAQF Property Bana Do'....Madhya Pradesh High Court Justice Lashes Out...

'Shame On You, Karma Get You Soon': Reel Creator Slammed For Editing Mother Mary Pic In Mocking...

'Shame On You, Karma Get You Soon': Reel Creator Slammed For Editing Mother Mary Pic In Mocking...

'190... 61 PPM Is Cleanest': X User Reveals How Safe Mumbai Tap Water Is For Consumption, Shocking...

'190... 61 PPM Is Cleanest': X User Reveals How Safe Mumbai Tap Water Is For Consumption, Shocking...