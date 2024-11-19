Viral Post: Redditor Gets Cheated On Ordering Vegetables Via Swiggy Instamart During 'Shradh', Reports 'Scam' Of Receiving Underweight Items

Swiggy Instamart scam alert; check viral Reddit post | r/swiggy

Do you often order groceries online? If yes, this post would draw your attention for a shocking reason. It highlighted a potential scam involving one of the popular e-commerce website, Swiggy Instamart. A Redditor took to the social media platform pointing out that he received vegetables which were underweight.

Instead of weighing around half a kg, the cauliflower he bought online measured only 145 gm. Similarly, the user also notified people that he had paid for 250 gm of capsicum only to receive 170 gm of the green veggie at his door step. Recording his observations and providing proofs for the same, he reported the incident on Reddit.

Drawing the attention and alerting Swiggy Instamart users, he titled his now-viral post, "Scam Alert: Underweight vegetables from Instamart".

"This happened to me and month back during shradh, it was getting late and vegetables were out of stock with local vendor and hence I decided to try ordering from Instamart. Prices were little expensive compared to local market but it was urgency for which I was ready to pay", he wrote.

Swiggy Instamart Scam Alert

He mentioned that he went to order vegetables at the last minute during shradh rituals at his place, when he received underweight vegetables. He documented the incident comparing the price and quantity of the purchased items as displayed on the app.

He personally measured each vegetable with a digital monitor, where he learned about getting scammed. According to the readings on the device, the Reddit user had paid for about 400-600 gm of cauliflower (Rs 89) but he received only 145 gm of the product. While this was scam in itself, it didn't apply to only one single item he ordered through the app.

Soon, he mentioned that he ordered 250 gm of capsicum only to receive 170 gm, which was priced for Rs 42, whereas he received only 965 gm (35 gm less) potato (for which he paid Rs 46).

Issue reported

"Lesson learnt, Do not go by weight stickers on products. Do actually check them and raise complaint when deviation observed", the user wrote.

"Swiggy support was shameless", he said while mentioning that he reported the incident to the government's "Ingram consumer helpline and also mailed bank to reverse credit the amount".

"Consumer complaint is still open with swiggy responded officialy to the complaint and bank has provided provisional reverse credit for the amount", he wrote.

So far, Swiggy Instamart has not responded to this post.