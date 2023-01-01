e-Paper Get App
Viral photo: Old bill of Royal Enfield Bullet 350cc purchased under ₹ 20,000 in Jharkhand stuns bikers

Every biker wishes to own a classy bike and ride it to their favourite destination. An old bill of the much-loved bike model being purchased at 18,700 INR has gone viral on social media and people have begun comparing the price to the recent value

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 01, 2023, 11:51 AM IST
article-image
Viral photo: Old bill of Royal Enfield Bullet 350cc purchased under ₹ 20,000 in Jharkhand stuns bikers | FPJ
New year, new goals? In case you are looking to purchase a new bike this year and tick that off your bucket list, this viral photo will stun you. An old bill showing an expensive bike model being sold for under ₹ 20,000 was posted on social media and has gone viral.

Years ago in the 80s, the value of the Indian currency was not the same as today. During then, even a single rupee mattered and was valued highly. And now, we hardly use paise which was exchanged during those days. Royal Enfield Bullet 350cc which costs a couple of lakhs in recent times was billed at 18,700 INR in 1986. The image that has gone viral allegedly shows a bill from Bokaro Steel City, Jharkhand.

Check post:

"Wow 🤩 what 18k for bullet (sic)," netizens wrote in amazement. The comments section of the photo that was shared on Instagram was flooded with reactions from bikers. "I have an 1984 February model priced at Rs. 16100. Still my companion for more than 38 years (sic)," wrote another while expressing nostalgia.

article-image

