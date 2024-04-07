 Viral Kitchen Hack Or Meme Video? Woman Prepares Rotis In Pressure Cooker
Don't try the idea at home as netizens have suggested it could be leading to a cooker blast.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, April 07, 2024, 03:26 PM IST
article-image

Has it always been difficult for you to prepare perfectly round rotis? While you can't really help with that quite really, there's something to assist your kitchen routine. Those who wished they cooked skip the process of placing raw rotis on a pan and carefully tossing it around now have a video to their court. It suggests them to prepare good rotis without adding them to a pan. While you may wonder what is the alternative, a video going viral on social media tells you just that.

A video of a woman preparing rotis in a pressure cooker has taken the internet by storm, leaving them stunned. The viral cooking hack showed the woman initially preparing rotis with some aata and then placing a pile of nearly 5-6 rotis inside the cooker. A while later, the video showed her opening the cooker to see cooked rotis.

The video was posted on X this April. It attracted two lakh views on the platform where more than a thousand people liked the clip and several others commented on it.

Was it a real cooking hack or a video shared as a funny meme? The second case appeared to be more likely. "It’s edited video, it’s risky too . No steam without water. Cooker may blast," read one of the comments.

Laughter emojis and hilarious GIFs surfaced in reply to the video.

