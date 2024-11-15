 Viral Delhi Metro Video: Woman Pushes Fellow Passenger Out Of Transport, Abuses Her During Fight
As the rail halted and the doors open, a kurta-clad woman was seen loudly yelling at a fellow passenger and pushing her out of the metro in an angry manner. She was also heard verbally abusing and hitting the other commuter. "Behen ki l**i," the woman said abusing while standing inside the crowded metro coach. "Chal hatt (Get lost)", the other replied after being pushed out of the transport.

Updated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 04:56 PM IST
Viral Delhi Metro Video | X/@JokerOf_India

The internet has recently seen a bunch of videos capturing fights that broke out on public transports. Be it the Mumbai Local trains or the Delhi metro, there are several instances which record people fighting during their commute. An undated video has now surfaced online showing two women fighting with each other and hurling abuses on the Delhi metro premises. It recorded a woman throwing off another from the metro as it halted on a station during a heated argument.

Woman pushes, hurls abuses at fellow passenger

Two women were seen fighting with each other, where one pushed another out of the transport when the next station arrived.

The altercation between the two female passengers is now going viral across social media platforms, especially on X (which was formerly known as Twitter).

No respond from DMRC yet

Notably, the reaction of the people towards the fight between the two ladies was nothing but laughter. The video recorded the voices of people on the metro station giggling when the incident took place. The dramatic fight has gone viral attracting thousands of views online, however, concerned authorities of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) haven't responded to the video as of Friday evening.

