Violent Brawl Broke Out Between Villagers In Baghpat Over Spilling Garbage, Several Injured, 8 Arrested; WATCH | X @riyaz_shanu

Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh: A violent brawl broke out between groups of villagers from two different parties in Soop village near Baghpat over spilled garbage on September 2. Netizens on social media are also claiming that the enraged villagers broke into a fight over a dispute over the construction of a temple. In a response by Baghpat Police on social media, they revealed that the fight started over spilled garbage. Till now, 8 people have been arrested by Baghpat police, and several are injured.

The visuals show villagers involved in a violent brawl. A chaos erupted as women, men, and young teenagers can be seen beating and fighting with each other, several people are carrying sticks and bricks in their hands to beat each other, while stones are being thrown from both parties. Many people can be seen severely getting injured in the unruly fight, while women from both sides were seen exchanging fumes.

WATCH VIDEO:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video was posted on X by @riyaz_shanu. The caption of the post reads, "In Baghpat village of Soop, a fierce battle with sticks and batons broke out between men and women of two factions over a temple construction dispute. In the clothes-tearing conflict, women, young men, and girls, along with men, pelted stones, resulting in several people being injured."

Police Responded:

Baghpat Police is responding to all the viral videos being shared on social media. The police response said, "It is to be informed that on 02.09.2025, a fight broke out between two parties over the issue of dumping garbage in the village Soop of the police station Ramala area. On receiving the information, Ramala police station immediately reached the spot and provided medical treatment to the injured."

Legal Action By Police

The police response stated, "In this matter, a case has been registered under relevant sections, in which 08 accused from both sides have been arrested. Further legal action is being taken."