Who Is Kim Ju Ae? Daughter Of North Korea's Leader Kim Jong Un And His Potential Successor, Seen At China's Victory Day Military Parade | X @RT_com

The viral appearance of the daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un accompanying him at a victory day military parade hosted by President Xi Jinping is making headlines. A rise in speculations can be seen all over the Internet that she is most likely and a potential successor to the North Korea leader. After her debut appearance in 2022 at accompanying her father at a missile test launch, this marked her first International appearance.

Visuals posted by North Korean state media showed Kim Ju-ae stepping out in a navy blue suit from a highly secured train with her father in Beijing. The father-daughter duo was greeted by Chinese officials there. Whereas Kim Ju-ae is believed to be around 12 to 13 years of age currently. She has appeared in rare events such as ballistic missile launches and, recently, at the opening of a new resort in Wonsan.

Take A Look At Visuals:

Rise To Speculations

A sudden rise in speculations of her being the first female leader of North Korea after Kim Jong Un can be seen on social media among netizens. Ju-ae would become the fourth member of the Kim dynasty to lead North Korea since its founding by her great-grandfather, Kim Il-sung, in 1948.

Who is Kim Ju-ae?

Ju-Ae was first brought to media discussions when a former NBA star, Dennis Rodman, claimed that he had held the baby during a trip to Pyongyang. After a brief time, she was seen attending rare events with her father, like missile launches. She was recently seen at the opening of a new resort in Wonsan.

Kim Jong Un’s daughter, Kim Ju Ae, made her international debut in Beijing on Sept 2, attending China’s military parade.



Her appearance fuels speculation she may succeed her father as North Korea’s leader, highlighting growing China-North Korea ties amid global tensions. pic.twitter.com/tw6ZUhlp3o — The Chronology (@TheChronology__) September 3, 2025

Ju-ae is said to have two siblings, a brother and another sibling whose gender is not confirmed yet.

China's Victory Day Military Parade

China, on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, held a massive military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. The significant event was hosted in the capital, Beijing. In the country's largest ever military parade, Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, showcasing China's military prowess and vision for the future.