Video: Young Girl Dances To 'Sooseki' Song From Pushpa 2, Leaves Netizens Impressed

Ahead of the release of the sequel film Pushpa: The Rule, also popularly referred to as Pushpa 2, people are seen enjoying the songs of the upcoming film. While some recreate the beats with dubs, others are seen grooving to them. In one such video that has surfaced online, we see a young girl dancing to the trending 'Sooseki' song from the Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna film.

The video opens to show the girl posing on the camera with a black and white gown. Identified as Bujjamma Vihika, she recreated the classic dance moves of the song. From the viral matchstick step to the iconic Pushpa hand wave, she performed them all while dancing on a road.

Dance reel goes viral

The video was uploaded on Instagram earlier this month. So far, the dance reel as attracted 75,300 views on the platform.

It has already caught the attention of users on the platform and made them drop heart emojis in the comment section. The internet lauded her dance performance which was filled with innocence and cuteness.

The song is a part of the upcoming film Pushpa 2, which has been postponed to released this December. Earlier the movie was set to hit the big screens on August 15.

Pushpa 2

Talking of this song, Sooseki features the lead actors grooving as Pushparaj and Srivalli in the original music video. It is said to be a 'Couple Song,' however, being enjoyed by fans even solo.

Originally created in Telugu, the song also has a Hindi version (Angaaron) which has gained immense popularity and love from fans. Both renditions come in the voice of much-admired singer Shreya Ghosal. The dance moves of the energetic beat are reportedly choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.