 Video: X User Claims Pregnant Indian Women Fly To Canada For Free Child Birth, Citizenship
Chad pointed out that these women only visit the country to use the healthcare system in Canada, after which they would fly back to India to raise their little ones, having the child received a Canadian citizenship. As a tax payer, he expressed his view on the situation where his dear family was told about maternity ward full of Indian women.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 10:23 AM IST
article-image
Tax Payer Highlights Issue Of Pregnant Indian Women Fly To Canada For Baby's Citizenship | FPJ

An X user drew the attention of netizens, addressing how pregnant Indian women are flying to Canada with a possible aim of delivering their babies in the foreign country and seeking an easy citizenship there. Believed to be a native Canada man, Chad Eros released a video on the social media platform taking a dig at the scenario of pregnant females visiting his country for free baby births.

Chad pointed out that these women only visit the country to use the healthcare system in Canada, after which they would fly back to India to raise their little ones, having the child received a Canadian citizenship.

As a tax payer, he expressed his view on the situation where his dear family was told about maternity ward full of Indian women. "Pregnant Indian Women Flying To Canada For Free Births and Canadian Citizen Babies at Tax Payer Expense", he said, while noting further that his niece had recently become a mother and the "nurse told his niece that the maternity ward is full of Indian women flying to Canada to have their babies, to get child with Canadian citizenship".

"When their Indian baby grows up they’ll come to Canada as a Canadian citizen, sponsor their parents and siblings, and bring the whole family over. - And I’m willing to bet it’s all free of charge at the Canadian tax payer’s expense", Chad added.

His post went viral and received a series of reactions. "We could always just uncitizen those that don’t live here and have dual citizenship elsewhere", one suggested. "I'd love to see my stats on this', another added while asking proof over his claims about Indian women rushing to Canada for delivery.

