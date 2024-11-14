Video: X User Claims Pregnant Indian Women Fly To Canada For Free Child Birth, Citizenship

Tax Payer Highlights Issue Of Pregnant Indian Women Fly To Canada For Baby's Citizenship | FPJ

An X user drew the attention of netizens, addressing how pregnant Indian women are flying to Canada with a possible aim of delivering their babies in the foreign country and seeking an easy citizenship there. Believed to be a native Canada man, Chad Eros released a video on the social media platform taking a dig at the scenario of pregnant females visiting his country for free baby births.

Chad pointed out that these women only visit the country to use the healthcare system in Canada, after which they would fly back to India to raise their little ones, having the child received a Canadian citizenship.

As a tax payer, he expressed his view on the situation where his dear family was told about maternity ward full of Indian women. "Pregnant Indian Women Flying To Canada For Free Births and Canadian Citizen Babies at Tax Payer Expense", he said, while noting further that his niece had recently become a mother and the "nurse told his niece that the maternity ward is full of Indian women flying to Canada to have their babies, to get child with Canadian citizenship".

- Pregnant Indian Women Flying To Canada For Free Births and Canadian Citizen Babies at Tax Payer Expense

- Tonight my niece had a baby making my sister a grand parent before me. Congrats!

- The nurse told my niece that the maternity ward is full of Indian women flying to Canada… pic.twitter.com/Vfbk07AVRz — Chad Eros (@RealChadEros) November 13, 2024

"When their Indian baby grows up they’ll come to Canada as a Canadian citizen, sponsor their parents and siblings, and bring the whole family over. - And I’m willing to bet it’s all free of charge at the Canadian tax payer’s expense", Chad added.

It cheapens citizenship for sure. — Chad Eros (@RealChadEros) November 13, 2024

Well, according to people DM'ing me about this, it's been going on for 30 years now. So, no politician has any nuts to address this issue and suggest a solution while Canadians can't even get a GP, while we pay for the entire scheme with tax dollars. — Chad Eros (@RealChadEros) November 13, 2024

Don’t be so lazy, sitting in your intellectual high chair with your mouth open wanting to be fed. Look into it yourself. But since you need some num nums, start here:https://t.co/egrovIfe5C — Chad Eros (@RealChadEros) November 14, 2024

It’s true. People are dropping articles in this thread and telling their experiences with birth hotels for Chinese, Indian etc. Hospitals are trying to sue for unpaid birth bills but are not successful in collecting because they just leave. — Chad Eros (@RealChadEros) November 13, 2024

It’s called “birth hotels”. I’m totally baffled. Canadian citizenship is going to mean nothing soon. — Chad Eros (@RealChadEros) November 13, 2024

His post went viral and received a series of reactions. "We could always just uncitizen those that don’t live here and have dual citizenship elsewhere", one suggested. "I'd love to see my stats on this', another added while asking proof over his claims about Indian women rushing to Canada for delivery.