 Video: Thai Girl Goes Viral For Making Rotis With Eggs
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralVideo: Thai Girl Goes Viral For Making Rotis With Eggs

Video: Thai Girl Goes Viral For Making Rotis With Eggs

She repeatedly flipped the roti during the preparation to make then large and thin. Once she was satisfied with its delicate and transparent texture, she added egg to the preparation.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, July 22, 2024, 05:08 PM IST
article-image
Thai Girl Making Rotis With Eggs | Instagram

Who adds eggs to rotis, like what? That could exactly be your reaction after knowing about someone preparing rotis by adding egg into it. While it isn't an individual's self-curated recipe, let us tell you a street vendor is selling these rotis as part of her food stall's Thai menu.

The girl, who is popular on social media for her food preparation reels from the eatery, is identified as Puy. She hails from Bangkok, Thailand, where she sets up her stall with her sister to serve locals and tourists with some Thai street food.

In her recent reel, Puy was seen preparing making roti with eggs, which she described to be one of the Thai street foods.

The video opened by showing her taking out a piece of a dough from a box, flattening it, and giving a shape to the roti. She repeatedly flipped the roti during the preparation to make then large and thin. Once she was satisfied with its delicate and transparent texture, she added egg to the preparation. The recipe involved some heating to cook the dish. Later, Puy was seen rolling it like a frankie before she could serve them to foodies.

One of the media outlets suggested the Thai girl is currently in Delhi offering locals some food from her native place, however, this claim couldn't be verified. According to her videos, Puy's stall is located outside a cannabis store in Thailand where she stood wearing a bralette and a denim bottom.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Thai Girl Goes Viral For Making Rotis With Eggs

Video: Thai Girl Goes Viral For Making Rotis With Eggs

Odisha: 12-Ft-Long Python Enters Villa, Swallows Goat In Berhampur; Rescued By Forest Officials,...

Odisha: 12-Ft-Long Python Enters Villa, Swallows Goat In Berhampur; Rescued By Forest Officials,...

Viral: Auto Rickshawala Takes Epic Dig On Honkers, Uses KBC Style To Say 'Honking Hurts'

Viral: Auto Rickshawala Takes Epic Dig On Honkers, Uses KBC Style To Say 'Honking Hurts'

'Wow, We Need This': Video Of Couple Umbrella Goes Viral; Netizens React

'Wow, We Need This': Video Of Couple Umbrella Goes Viral; Netizens React

Sonu Sood Memes Trend On Social Media After Actor Makes Controversial Statement On Spitting Into...

Sonu Sood Memes Trend On Social Media After Actor Makes Controversial Statement On Spitting Into...