Video: Thai Girl Goes Viral For Making Rotis With Eggs

Thai Girl Making Rotis With Eggs | Instagram

Who adds eggs to rotis, like what? That could exactly be your reaction after knowing about someone preparing rotis by adding egg into it. While it isn't an individual's self-curated recipe, let us tell you a street vendor is selling these rotis as part of her food stall's Thai menu.

The girl, who is popular on social media for her food preparation reels from the eatery, is identified as Puy. She hails from Bangkok, Thailand, where she sets up her stall with her sister to serve locals and tourists with some Thai street food.

In her recent reel, Puy was seen preparing making roti with eggs, which she described to be one of the Thai street foods.

The video opened by showing her taking out a piece of a dough from a box, flattening it, and giving a shape to the roti. She repeatedly flipped the roti during the preparation to make then large and thin. Once she was satisfied with its delicate and transparent texture, she added egg to the preparation. The recipe involved some heating to cook the dish. Later, Puy was seen rolling it like a frankie before she could serve them to foodies.

One of the media outlets suggested the Thai girl is currently in Delhi offering locals some food from her native place, however, this claim couldn't be verified. According to her videos, Puy's stall is located outside a cannabis store in Thailand where she stood wearing a bralette and a denim bottom.