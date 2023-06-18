Video Of Man Climbing Over Seats To Visit Lavatory In Crowded Train Goes Viral; Netizens React To The 'Struggle' |

In a video doing the rounds on the internet, we can see a passenger doing no lesser than an adventure to make his way to the train toilet. The man travelling in a crowded coach was seen climbing and nearly jumping over seats to purportedly reach the nearby lavatory. After skipping seat after seat, he gradually stepped down. This footage has gone viral with a background score from the film Adipurush inserted into it.

WATCH VIDEO

Netizens react

People called it a struggle to manage such situations in a crowded public transport and tried to draw the attention of the authorities towards the scenario that resulted in inconvenience. Passengers were seen occupying the floor of the railway coach that demanded a man to take extra efforts to reach his berth instead of just walking the lane.

Also, the recent release of the film Adipurush and its popular music track titled "Jai Shri Ram" was used in the video trying to allegedly glorify the "struggle as strength." To this, one of the replies felt the need to "stop romanticising train travel in India." "This is a condition of railways. Even worse than animals," a tweet read tagging Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Check replies

