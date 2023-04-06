WATCH: Man goes viral for doing THIS in a crowded local train | Viral Video

A man commuting in an Eastern railway train was seen pushing the crowd inside to make way for himself, however, the way in which he did so lead to a sensual connotation. A Twitter user shared the video, in a way to mock the individual trying to manage travelling on the crowded transport, and hinted at him performing actions similar to masturbation or sex.

Taking to Twitter with a sick emoji, the video was captioned: "Ye sab kuch train mai hi karega toh ghar par pochne ke baad kya karega (If you do all these here what would you do after going home)." Take a look at the tweet and watch the video which has gone viral.

WATCH

Ye sab kuch train mai hi karega toh ghar par pochne ke baad kya karega🥴 pic.twitter.com/TaQHy7f5L4 — fulham fan hindustani(asli waale) (@Informaticafan) April 5, 2023

The reel was initially shared on Instagram by a page that often shares memes and hilarious content related to local trains. Since being shared online by @vasaitovirar, in March, the footage gathered more than 90K likes and hundreds of comments. Noting the reaction of viewers when the footage surfaced on Twitter, memes were the only thing that netizens shared in reply to the video.

Also, the video hinted at the incident having taken place in a Mumbai local but that wasn't the case. The coaches read "Eastern Railway" (purportedly Kolkata) whereas the city runs only Western and Central railway trains. Alert netizens spotted this and schooled the content sharers with a fact-check.

Here's how the internet reacted to the viral video