 Atishi Becomes Delhi CM: 'Mogambo Khush Hua' Video Showing Arvind Kejriwal Laughing Loudly Goes Viral After Big Decision By AAP
Atishi Becomes Delhi CM: 'Mogambo Khush Hua' Video Showing Arvind Kejriwal Laughing Loudly Goes Viral After Big Decision By AAP

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 01:12 PM IST
article-image
Arvind Kejriwal 'Mogambo Khush Hua' Laughing Meme Goes Viral | X

Several netizens have reshared a video showing Arvind Kejriwal loudly laughing on stage. The video surfaced from one of his past rallies in Delhi where he was seen wearing a green jacket and a black scarf as he broke into laughter. Kejriwal was seen extending his arms widely and laughing aloud, however, the extent context when the video was shot remains unclear for now. But the video has been shared online a several times and is also referred to as a meme relating to the former Delhi CM.

X users posted the video online soon after the Aam Aadmi Party announced their decision to make Atishi Marlena the new Chief Minister of Delhi. While sharing the video on the social media platform, they captioned it as "Mogambo Khush Hua," reminding themselves of the iconic laughter of Amrish Puri from his movie 'Mr India'.

Check video below

Netizens rushed to social media to express their views on the new Chief Minister of Delhi being announced on Thursday. Senior AAP leader Atishi was unanimously chosen as the new Chief Minister of Delhi by the party, following Arvind Kejriwal's resignation on Sunday. X users shared congratulatory messages towards the new leader and reflected on her being an apt person to take up the responsible post.

Welcoming the decision on new Delhi CM, people wrote, "Delhi's next CM Atishi is one of the chief architects behind Delhi Education Revolution. A very strong choice for advancing women's welfare policies." "Good decision," said another while reacting to the big update released earlier on September 17.

